Delmarva Today: 11-24-23 "Pocomoke Indian Nation Celebrates New Historical Marker in Princess Anne"
November is Native American Heritage Month in the United States. But locally speaking, the Pocomoke Indian Nation recently celebrated the recognition of an important historic location.
Host Bryan Russo speaks with Chief Norris Howard, Sr. and his son Norris Howard, Jr. about the Pocomoke Indian Nation, the significance of the historical marker in local Native American history, and how the work to share those rich stories is a year round commitment.