Delmarva Today: 11-24-23 "Pocomoke Indian Nation Celebrates New Historical Marker in Princess Anne"

Delmarva Public Media | By Bryan Russo
Published November 27, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST

November is Native American Heritage Month in the United States. But locally speaking, the Pocomoke Indian Nation recently celebrated the recognition of an important historic location.

Host Bryan Russo speaks with Chief Norris Howard, Sr. and his son Norris Howard, Jr. about the Pocomoke Indian Nation, the significance of the historical marker in local Native American history, and how the work to share those rich stories is a year round commitment.
Delmarva Today
Bryan Russo
Bryan brings over 20 years of broadcasting and journalism experience to Delmarva Public Media after doing multi-award-winning work for WAMU/WRAU-FM as the host of “Coastal Connection” and as its coastal reporter. He’s contributed to national entities like the BBC, NPR, and the Associated Press, and worked the local newsbeat at the Maryland Coast Dispatch in Ocean City.
