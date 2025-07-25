Behind the Mic - Ragan Whiteside | The Get Down



This month, we talked to Ragan Whiteside, musician and host of the show The Get Down.



When did you start playing the flute, and how did that influence the making of The Get Down?

I started playing the flute when I was 8 or 9 years old. It was a long and winding road from learning the fundamentals of the flute, to studying Classical music, then switching to Jazz & R&B. I grew up listening to a wide variety of music, from Johnny Mathis to Rick James and everything in between. I’ve always had a love for feel-good music with “bump,” so when the opportunity came to create a radio show that showcases the music I love, I jumped at the chance.

If any, what genres of music do you listen to apart from what you play on your show?

I love classic House music, lo-fi beats, and Latin Jazz. It all depends on the mood I’m in at the moment.



What is your favorite part of what you do as a musician/show host?

My favorite part of producing the show is gathering the music and ordering them for optimal flow. I love taking the extra time to line up the end of one song and the beginning of the next song, sort of like a club DJ. With seamless transitions, it keeps the listener (myself included!) in that feel-good zone.

Who are your top 3 favorite musicians?

This list varies from week to week as there are so many musicians I admire. This week, I would say Dave Valentin, Stevie Wonder, and Prince.

What is a random fact about you that you’d like to share?

I love movies, from the super obscure, to the big budget blockbusters and everything in between. I’m a sucker for a B-movie… “Attack of the Killer Donuts” anyone?

Check out The Get Down with Ragan Whiteside at 1:00 PM on Fridays on WESM 91.3 or streaming on DelmarvaPublicMedia.org.