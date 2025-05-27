CONTACT US

Delmarva Public Media's Rebecca Jones-Hochmuth presents "Family" as this week's album of the week. Southern Avenue, the Grammy-nominated Memphis band led by sisters Tierinii, Tikyra, and Ava Jackson, along with guitarist Ori Naftaly, delivers a heartfelt tribute to unity and resilience in their fourth album, Family. Recorded at the Royal Studios and produced by Grammy winner John Burk, the album blends Memphis soul, blues, and gospel influences, enriched by warm harmonies and uplifting melodies.
