CONTACT US

© 2026 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)

How ICE is using surveillance technology in immigration crackdowns

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 2, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have an array of surveillance technologies at their fingertips, including facial recognition software, cellphone tracking devices and drones.

WIRED reporter Caroline Haskins reports that the agency has been utilizing these tools in its immigration crackdown.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks to Haskins about what tools ICE is using and how people can protect themselves and their data from being surveilled by government agencies.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Local news is powered by listeners like you
Help us continue our comprehensive coverage of the Delmarva Peninsula and the mentoring of the broadcasters and journalists of tomorrow by becoming a sustaining member of Delmarva Public Media
Become a Program Partner