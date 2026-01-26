CONTACT US

Border Czar Tom Homan headed to Minnesota 

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 26, 2026 at 12:04 PM EST

President Trump said on social media that Border Czar Tom Homan will head to Minnesota on Monday, after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent killed 37-year-old Alex Pretti on Saturday in Minneapolis. Pretti was an intensive care nurse at a local veterans hospital.

It’s the second killing of a Minnesota resident by a federal agent in the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Minnesota Public Radio’s Brian Bakst.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

