Watch: Videos refute DHS account of fatal shooting in Minneapolis

By NPR Staff
Published January 25, 2026 at 1:36 PM EST
Federal agents stand near the site of a shooting Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Minneapolis.
Abbie Parr
/
AP
Federal agents stand near the site of a shooting Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Minneapolis.

Bystander videos contradict the accounts of federal officials about the shooting of a man in Minneapolis on Saturday.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said that 37-year-old Alex Pretti had approached DHS officers with a pistol and that he was killed after he resisted attempts to disarm him.

But multiple videos show Pretti never drew a weapon and was filming with his phone at the time officers pepper sprayed him and grappled him to the ground. They also show that one of the agents did disarm Pretti.

The shooting remains under federal investigation. Pretti's death comes less than three weeks after Renee Good was shot dead in Minneapolis by an ICE agent.

Here are eyewitness videos of the moments surrounding Saturday's shooting of Pretti.

