Discharge petitions

By Sam Gringlas
Published January 5, 2026 at 4:05 PM EST

The discharge petition is a way to force votes by sidestepping the Speaker. For decades it was mostly forgotten, but has been brought back for bills on the Epstein files and to extend ACA subsidies.

Sam Gringlas
Sam Gringlas is a journalist at NPR's All Things Considered. In 2020, he helped cover the presidential election with NPR's Washington Desk and has also reported for NPR's business desk covering the workforce. He's produced and reported with NPR from across the country, as well as China and Mexico, covering topics like politics, trade, the environment, immigration and breaking news. He started as an intern at All Things Considered after graduating with a public policy degree from the University of Michigan, where he was the managing news editor at The Michigan Daily. He's a native Michigander.
