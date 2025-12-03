CONTACT US

© 2025 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)

Trump calls Somali migrants 'garbage' as administration reportedly plans ICE operation in Minnesota

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 3, 2025 at 12:01 PM EST

President Trump made inflammatory comments about Somali immigrants living in the U.S on Tuesday. His comments come amid reports that the administration is planning to launch an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in Minnesota to target Somali Americans without legal status.

The Minnesota Reformer’s Madison McVan joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Local news is powered by listeners like you
Help us continue our comprehensive coverage of the Delmarva Peninsula and the mentoring of the broadcasters and journalists of tomorrow by becoming a sustaining member of Delmarva Public Media
Become a Program Partner