Trump ends Harris' Secret Service detail

President Trump has revoked former Vice President Kamala Harris' Secret Service protection, according to Harris spokesperson Kirsten Allen.

It's typical that former vice presidents only have Secret Service protection for 6 months after they leave office. That would have meant Harris would have lost her protection after July. But she had received an extension. Trump is revoking that extension.

This comes as Harris is about to embark on a nationwide tour to promote her new book, 107 Days, a recounting of her historically short run for president last year.

"The Vice President is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety," Allen told NPR in a statement.

Harris currently lives in Los Angeles, where she has been since she left Washington in January.

Trump has also revoked Secret Service detail for the adult children of former President Joe Biden.

