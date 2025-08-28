CONTACT US

8/25/25: During Hurricane Erin, we incurred damage to some of our equipment that handles and processes our satellite feed from NPR. We are working to repair this equipment and minimize the interruptions during Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Morning new brief

By Leila Fadel,
Michel Martin
Published August 28, 2025 at 4:20 AM EDT

Authorities investigative motive behind Minnesota mass shooting, CDC director is out after less than a moth in the job, ex-Biden administration officials detail contentious talks over Israel's war in Gaza.

