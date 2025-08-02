CONTACT US

© 2025 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)
What do federal funding cuts mean for Delmarva Public Media? LEARN MORE

'From the Clinics to the Capitol' links anti-abortion movement to far-right extremism

By Lauren Hodges,
Jeanette WoodsSarah McCammon
Published August 2, 2025 at 5:57 PM EDT

NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with Carol Mason about her new book, From the Clinics to the Capitol: How Opposing Abortion Became Insurrectionary.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Lauren Hodges
Lauren Hodges is an associate producer for All Things Considered. She joined the show in 2018 after seven years in the NPR newsroom as a producer and editor. She doesn't mind that you used her pens, she just likes them a certain way and asks that you put them back the way you found them, thanks. Despite years working on interviews with notable politicians, public figures, and celebrities for NPR, Hodges completely lost her cool when she heard RuPaul's voice and was told to sit quietly in a corner during the rest of the interview. She promises to do better next time.
See stories by Lauren Hodges
Jeanette Woods
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.