Sexual misconduct allegations in UN missions topped 100 in 2024

UNITED NATIONS — Allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation in U.N. peacekeeping and political missions topped 100 for the third time in the last 10 years in 2024, according to a U.N. report released Tuesday, which said 65 of the allegations involved women who gave birth after saying they were raped and were seeking child support.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in the report to the General Assembly that the allegations identified 125 victims — 98 adults and 27 children. This was fewer than the 145 victims identified in 2023, he said.

According to the report, two U.N. peacekeeping missions accounted for 82% of the 102 allegations — Congo with 44 and the Central African Republic with 40. The United Nations has long been in the spotlight over allegations of child rape and other sexual abuses by its peacekeepers, especially by those based in the two African countries.

But sexual misconduct also was reported at U.N. peacekeeping missions from South Sudan to Lebanon, and at political missions in Haiti, Colombia and Afghanistan.

The secretary-general also reported 190 allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse against staff of U.N. agencies, funds and programs — a decline from 284 allegations in 2023 — and 382 allegations related to non-U.N. staff who work with organizations implementing U.N. programs.

Guterres has made combating sexual abuse and exploitation a high priority since he became U.N. chief in 2017 and he has promoted enforcement of the U.N.'s "zero-tolerance" policy for sexual misconduct. He has initiated a series of changes to U.N. peacekeeping to speed up investigations, and appointed a victims' advocate to help victims of sexual abuse.

But the latest report found that while U.N. training on sexual misconduct is mandatory, a 2024 survey of 64,585 U.N. staff found that 3.65% — 2,360 staffers— said it was acceptable to pay for sex. And close to 1% — 555 staffers — said "it was acceptable to engage in sexual activity with a child."

It said that "alarmingly" the 2024 U.N. survey also found a significant rise in distrust toward U.N. leadership, with 6% of respondents — 3,700 staff members — expressing a lack of confidence in the ability of leaders to address sexual exploitation and abuse, double the 3% in 2023.

"This underscores an urgent need for leaders to demonstrate stronger, more visible and accountable leadership to foster trust among the staff of the United Nations system and the communities they serve," the report said.

Since 2006, the report said, approximately 750 paternity and child support claims involving U.N. peacekeeping personnel have been reported, but more than 500 are still pending.

All claims are referred to the peacekeeper's home country to resolve, but the report said most have not taken meaningful action.

The secretary-general urged countries "to take decisive action" to hold their nationals accountable and to ensure that children born as a result of sexual exploitation and abuse receive the rights they are entitled to, including citizenship.

"I will examine ways to bring even greater attention to this critical issue, ensuring senior United Nations officials are held personally accountable when addressing sexual exploitation and abuse," Guterres said.



