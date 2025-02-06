Today's local history makers: We want to hear who is making Black history near you

Martin Luther King, Jr., Rosa Parks and Frederick Douglass are just some of the iconic names heard during Black History Month. Those well-known changemakers shaped today's world. However, they are not the only ones. Black history happens every day and can happen right in your town. The Up First newsletter team wants to hear about the people making an impact locally.

If you know someone making history in the Black community right now, please share it with us via the form below, and you could be featured in the Up First newsletter on Feb. 23. You can also share a photo and upload your answers as a voice memo. Please submit responses by Feb. 14.

