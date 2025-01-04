The Sound of Cinema -- Heists
Pieces included in this episode:
· Pickpockets, David Holmes - Music From The Motion Picture Ocean's Eleven - Warner Bros. Records
· It’s Caper Time, Quincy Jones - The Italian Job (Music From The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Paramount Records
· Torn Coat, Jerry Goldsmith - The Great Train Robbery (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - United Artists Records
· End Titles, Jerry Goldsmith - The Great Train Robbery (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - United Artists Records
· Igneous, Tangerine Dream - Thief - Virgin
· Of Separation, Elliot Goldenthal - Heat (Music From The Motion Picture) - Warner Bros. Records
· Rocky, Mark Mothersbaugh - Bottle Rocket - Music From The Movie - London Records
· The Heist, Danny Elfman - Mission: Impossible (Music From The Original Motion Picture Score) - Point Music
· Toupee Souffle, Christopher Young - Set It Off (Original Motion Picture Score) - Varese Sarabande
· Ronin Theme, Elia Cmiral - Ronin (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Varese Sarabande
· Glider Pt. 1, Bill Conti - The Thomas Crown Affair - Music From The MGM Motion Picture - MGM Music
· Glider Pt. 2, Bill Conti - The Thomas Crown Affair - Music From The MGM Motion Picture - MGM Music
· The Team, David Holmes - Music From The Motion Picture Ocean's Eleven - Warner Bros. Records
· Mombasa, Hans Zimmer - Inception (Music From The Motion Picture) - WaterTower Music
· Bride of Deluxe, Cliff Martinez - Drive (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Lakeshore Records
Original Score Medley, Cliff Martinez - Drive (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Lakeshore Records