Stanley recalls about 2.6 million travel mugs

Stanley is recalling about 2.6 million of its mugs due to a hiccup with the lids.

The lid threads on the Switchback and Trigger Action travel mugs could shrink if exposed to too much heat, which causes the lid to come off, "posing a burn hazard," the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

Stanley has received 91 reports globally of the lids coming off, the safety commission said. As a result, 38 people were burned, 11 of whom had to receive medical attention.

The 12- and 16-ounce varieties of the Switchback mugs have been recalled, while the 12-,16- and 20-ounce varieties of the Trigger Action mugs have been recalled. They were priced between $20 and $50, and sold at major retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target from June 2016 through this month.

In a statement, Stanley said it was "committed to constant improvement" of its products and urged people who own the affected mugs to stop using them and contact the company for a free replacement lid.

The brand has previously caused in-store and online frenzies with their viral "Quencher" tumblers.

