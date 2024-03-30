The Sound of Cinema -- Small to Big Screen

Pieces included in this episode:

· The Simpsons Theme (Orchestral Version), Hanz Zimmer - The Simpsons Movie: The Music, Extreme Music Ltd.

· A Party ... For Me?, Marc Shaiman - The Addams Family (Motion Picture Soundtrack), Capitol Records

· The Big Chase, Trevor Rabin - Get Smart (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Varese Sarabande

· Main Title, David Newman - The Flintstones, MCA Records

· Bean Theme (Mad Pianos), Howard Goodall - Bean The Album, Mercury

· Rumble In the Jungle, Marc Shaiman - George Of The Jungle (An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack), Walt Disney Records

· Rocket Ride, John Debney - Inspector Gadget, Kraft/Benjamin/Engel Management

· Case of the Luna Ghost, David Newman - Scooby-Doo, Atlantic

· Thunderbirds Are Go! (Original TV Series Theme), Hans Zimmer - Thunderbirds (Original Motion Pictures Soundtrack), Decca

· Reboot, Michael Giacchino - Speed Racer (Original Motion Picture Score), Varese Sarabande

· Humdrum Day, Ilan Eshkeri - Shaun the Sheep Movie (Music From The Film), Silva Screen

· Zoom B, Danny Elfman - Mission: Impossible (Original Motion Picture Score), Point Music

· The Untouchables (End Title), Ennio Morricone - The Untouchables (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), A&M Records

· The Bus, James Newton Howard Featuring Wayne Shorter - The Fugitive (Music From The Original Soundtrack), La-La Land Records

· A500, Klaus Badelt & Mark Batson - Miami Vice - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Atlantic

· "I Love It When A Plan Comes Together" / Original "The A-Team Theme", Alan Silvestri - The A-Team (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Varese Sarabande