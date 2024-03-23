The Sound of Cinema -- Classical Cinema

Pieces included in this episode:

· The Blue Danube, Johann Strauss - 2001: A Space Odyssey, MGM Records

· Allegro Giocoso, Ma non Troppo Vivace - Poco Più Presto, Johannes Brahms - Violinkonzert, Deutsche Grammophon

· Symphony No. 25 In G Minor (K. 183; 1st Movement), Nevill Marriner - Amadeus, Fantasy

· Also Sprach Zarathustra, Johann Strauss - 2001: A Space Odyssey, MGM Records

· Mass: XVII. Pax: Communion, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Bradley Cooper, Leonard Bernstein - Maestro, Deutsche Grammophon

· Allegro, Mahler, Guðnadóttir, Elgar - Tár, Deutsche Grammophon

· The Sorcerer's Apprentice, Leopold Stokowski With The Philadelphia Orchestra - Fantasia, Disneyland

· Adagio; Allegro Moderato, Howard Hanson, Eastman-Rochester Orchestra - Symphony No. 2, Op. 30 "Romantic" / The Lament For Beowulf, Mercury

Cavalleria Rusticana: Intermezzo, Orchestra Of Bologna Municop Theatre - Raging Bull, Capitol Records