The Sound of Cinema -- A Celebration of Female Composers
Pieces included in this episode:
· Flying to the Moon, Lesley Barber
· Three Cases Of Murder Suite (1953), Doreen Carwithen - The Film Music of Doreen Carwithen - Dutton Epoch
· Manchester By The Sea Chorale, Lesley Barber - Manchester By the Sea - Milan
· The Birth of Batman, Shirley Walker - Batman: Mask of the Phantasm - Reprise Records
· The New Adventure Beginning, Pinar Toprak - The Lost City - La-La Land Records
· Doctor Who (Original Theme), Ron Grainer, Delia Darbyshire - Doctor Who - The 50th Anniversary Collection - Silva Screen
· Ending Titles, Wendy Carlos - Tron - CBS
· Masked Ball, Jocelyn Pook - Eyes Wide Shut - Reprise Records
· The Dysfunctional Tango, Germaine Franco - Encanto - Walt Disney Records
· Main Titles, Rachel Portman - Chocolat - Sony Classical
· Immodest Acts, Anne Dudley - Benedetta - Dubois Records
· Meeting Bruce Wayne, Hildur Guðnadóttir - Joker - Watertower Records
Family Is, Monk Is, Laura Karpman - American Fiction - Sony Music