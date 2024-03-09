The Sound of Cinema -- Carter Burwell & the Coen Bros
Pieces included in this episode:
· Bismark, North Dakota, Carter Burwell - Fargo / Barton Fink - TVT Soundtrax
· Blood Simple, Carter Burwell - Blood Simple - Varèse Sarabande
· Way Out There, Carter Burwell - Raising Arizona / Blood Simple - Varèse Sarabande
· Opening Credits, Carter Burwell - Miller’s Crossing - Varèse Sarabande
· Fade Out - The End, Carter Burwell - Fargo / Barton Fink - TVT Soundtrax
· Prologue, Carter Burwell - The Hudsucker Proxy - Varèse Sarabande
· The Hula Hoop, Carter Burwell - The Hudsucker Proxy - Varèse Sarabande
· Fargo, North Dakota, Carter Burwell - Fargo / Barton Fink - TVT Soundtrax
· Dick on a Case, Carter Burwell - The Big Lebowski - Mercury
· The Trial of Ed Crane, Carter Burwell - The Man Who Wasn’t There - Decca
· Intolerable Mambo, Carter Burwell - Intolerable Cruelty - Hip-O Records
· To His Own Native Shore, Carter Burwell - The Ladykillers: The Original Score - Columbia
· How is this Possible, Carter Burwell - Burn After Reading - Lakeshore Records
· A Serious Man, Carter Burwell - A Serious Man - Lakeshore Records
· The Wicked Flee, Carter Burwell - True Grit - Nonesuch
· Hobie and Whitey, Carter Burwell - Hail, Caesar! - Mondo
The Book Carter Burwell - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Milan