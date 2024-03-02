The Sound of Cinema -- Musicians Turned Composers

Pieces included in this episode:

· Ping Island/Lightning Strike Rescue Op, Mark Mothersbaugh - The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou - Hollywood Records

· Andy’s Birthday, Randy Newman - Toy Story - Walt Disney Records

· Love Theme, Vangelis - Blade Runner - Atlantic

· No Name Bar, Isaac Hayes - Shaft - Enterprise

· Love in the Open Air, Paul McCartney - The Family Way - Decca

· Party Seacombe, George Harrison - Wonderwall Music - Apple Records

· Cold Turkey, Eric Clapton - Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack Rush - Reprise Records

· Main Title Theme (The Last Emperor), David Byrne - The Last Emperor - Virgin Movie Music

· Force Marker, Brian Eno - Heat - Warner Bros. Records

· Breakfast Machine, Danny Elfman - Pee-Wee's Big Adventure / Back To School - Varese Sarabande

· Motherbaugh’s Canon, Mark Mothersbaugh - The Royal Tenenbaums - Hollywood Records

· Hand Covers Bruise, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross - The Social Network - The Null Corporation

· Finale - Daft Punk - TRON: Legacy - Walt Disney Records