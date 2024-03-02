The Sound of Cinema -- Musicians Turned Composers
Pieces included in this episode:
· Ping Island/Lightning Strike Rescue Op, Mark Mothersbaugh - The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou - Hollywood Records
· Andy’s Birthday, Randy Newman - Toy Story - Walt Disney Records
· Love Theme, Vangelis - Blade Runner - Atlantic
· No Name Bar, Isaac Hayes - Shaft - Enterprise
· Love in the Open Air, Paul McCartney - The Family Way - Decca
· Party Seacombe, George Harrison - Wonderwall Music - Apple Records
· Cold Turkey, Eric Clapton - Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack Rush - Reprise Records
· Main Title Theme (The Last Emperor), David Byrne - The Last Emperor - Virgin Movie Music
· Force Marker, Brian Eno - Heat - Warner Bros. Records
· Breakfast Machine, Danny Elfman - Pee-Wee's Big Adventure / Back To School - Varese Sarabande
· Motherbaugh’s Canon, Mark Mothersbaugh - The Royal Tenenbaums - Hollywood Records
· Hand Covers Bruise, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross - The Social Network - The Null Corporation
· Finale - Daft Punk - TRON: Legacy - Walt Disney Records