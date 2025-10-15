The General Store - Episode #15

Playlist – WSDL 90.7 FM Ocean City Md

The General Store – Ep 15

Wednesday, October 15, 2025

2:00 PM Eastern Time

(Artist – Song – CD – Year)

Set 1

Jefferson Airplane – We Can Be Together – Volunteers – 1969

Paul Brady – Let's Get Together (Jesse Colin Young) – The Archive – 2025

Jesse Colin Young – Lightshine – Lightshine – 1974

Great Big Sea – Ordinary Day – Rant and Roar – 1998

Set 2

Jesse Winchester – Never Forget To Boogie – A Reasonable Amount Of Trouble – 2014

Jimmy Johnson Orchestra – Harlem Boogie – Stars Of The Apollo – 1937

Long John Baldry – Don't Try To Lay No Boogie Woogie On The King Of Rock n Roll – It Ain't Easy – 1971

Danny O'Keefe – If You Can't Boogie Woogie You Sure Can't Rock and Roll – Breezy Stories – 1973

Little Feat – Old Folks Boogie – Waiting For Columbus – 1978

Set 3

John Gorka – No Time To Cry – unentitled – 2025

Tom Payne – On My Way – Ten Lucky Pennies – 1996

The Westerleys – Stumblin To Gloryland – Stumblin To Gloryland - 1996