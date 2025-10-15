The General Store - Episode #15
Playlist – WSDL 90.7 FM Ocean City Md
The General Store – Ep 15
Wednesday, October 15, 2025
2:00 PM Eastern Time
(Artist – Song – CD – Year)
Set 1
Jefferson Airplane – We Can Be Together – Volunteers – 1969
Paul Brady – Let's Get Together (Jesse Colin Young) – The Archive – 2025
Jesse Colin Young – Lightshine – Lightshine – 1974
Great Big Sea – Ordinary Day – Rant and Roar – 1998
Set 2
Jesse Winchester – Never Forget To Boogie – A Reasonable Amount Of Trouble – 2014
Jimmy Johnson Orchestra – Harlem Boogie – Stars Of The Apollo – 1937
Long John Baldry – Don't Try To Lay No Boogie Woogie On The King Of Rock n Roll – It Ain't Easy – 1971
Danny O'Keefe – If You Can't Boogie Woogie You Sure Can't Rock and Roll – Breezy Stories – 1973
Little Feat – Old Folks Boogie – Waiting For Columbus – 1978
Set 3
John Gorka – No Time To Cry – unentitled – 2025
Tom Payne – On My Way – Ten Lucky Pennies – 1996
The Westerleys – Stumblin To Gloryland – Stumblin To Gloryland - 1996