The General Store - Episode #6
PLAYLIST Radio General Store
Episode 6
Wednesday August 13, 2025, 2pm Eastern Time
(Artist – Song – CD - Year)
Set 1
Lindsey Buckingham – Don't Look Down – Out Of The Cradle – 1992
Dixie Chicks – Cowboy Take Me Away – Fly – 1999
Lynn Miles – I loved A Cowboy – Slightly Haunted – 1996
Paula Cole – I Am So Ordinary – Harbinger – 1994
Keb' Mo' – Love Train (Gamble, Huff) – Big Wide Grin – 2001
Set 2
Enya – On Your Shore – Watermark – 1988
Nanci Griffith – Love At The Five and Dime – Last Of The True Believers – 1968
I'm With Her – Wild And Clear And Blue – Wild And Clear And Blue – 2025
Willis Alan Ramsey – Northeast Texas Women – Debut – 1972
Set 3
Bruce Hornsby – Fields Of Gray – Harbor Lights – 1993
The Honey Dewdrops – More Than You Should Say – Anyone Can See – 2018
The Wailing Jennys – Beautiful Dawn – 40 Days – 2004
James Taylor – Never Die Young – Never Die Young - 1988