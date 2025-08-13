The General Store - Episode #6

PLAYLIST Radio General Store

Episode 6

Wednesday August 13, 2025, 2pm Eastern Time

(Artist – Song – CD - Year)

Set 1

Lindsey Buckingham – Don't Look Down – Out Of The Cradle – 1992

Dixie Chicks – Cowboy Take Me Away – Fly – 1999

Lynn Miles – I loved A Cowboy – Slightly Haunted – 1996

Paula Cole – I Am So Ordinary – Harbinger – 1994

Keb' Mo' – Love Train (Gamble, Huff) – Big Wide Grin – 2001

Set 2

Enya – On Your Shore – Watermark – 1988

Nanci Griffith – Love At The Five and Dime – Last Of The True Believers – 1968

I'm With Her – Wild And Clear And Blue – Wild And Clear And Blue – 2025

Willis Alan Ramsey – Northeast Texas Women – Debut – 1972

Set 3

Bruce Hornsby – Fields Of Gray – Harbor Lights – 1993

The Honey Dewdrops – More Than You Should Say – Anyone Can See – 2018

The Wailing Jennys – Beautiful Dawn – 40 Days – 2004

James Taylor – Never Die Young – Never Die Young - 1988