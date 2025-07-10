On the Download Finale

This week's episode of On the Download features the following:

Stephen Sanchez - Something About Her

Goldie Boutilier - Cowboy Gangster Politician

Sarah Kinsley - Knights

Cat Ryan - Rex Mundi

CMAT - I Don't Really Care For You

Lola Young - Flicker of Light

Alice Merton - run away girl

Cory Wong, dodie - Call Me Wild

Sammy Rae & The Friends, Jacob Jeffries - Cool-Doug, at Night

Foster The People - Lost In Space

Conan Gray - Never Ending Song

The Knocks, Sofi Tukker - One On One

TWRP, Montaigne, Tom Cardy - Online

Grace Davies - Super Love Me

Debbii Dawson - You Killed The Music

little luna - wildflower woman