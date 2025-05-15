CONTACT US

On the Download

On the Download, Episode 57

Published May 15, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT

This week's episode of On the Download features the following:

Charm of Finches - Middle Of Your Mess
Tele Novella - Eggs in one Basket
Jade Bird - Breaking The Grey
Prinze George - Smackdown
Hana Vu - Hammer
Rose Rey - Wasted On You
The Blue Stones - Healing
Juice - Temporary Love
Canned Heat - One Last Boogie
Lake Street Dive - Better Not Tell You
Monophonics, Kelly Finnigan - Sage Motel
Olivia Dean - The Harder They Come
Chromeo - Friendsnlovers
Dabeull, Reva DeVito - Look In The Mirror
TWRP, Montaigne, Tom Cardy - Online
Great Good Fine Ok - Led Me to You

