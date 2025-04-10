On the Download, Episode 53
This week's episode of On the Download features the following:
Night Moves - Hold On To Tonight
Flipturn - Juno
Miya Folick - So Clear
chloe moriondo - hate it
Saint Motel - Hold My Place in Heaven
MARINA - Cupid's Girl
Vulfpeck - Matter of Time
Lucius - Next to Normal
Goose - Your Direction
Leo Sidran, Leonor Watling - Tonight Someone Is Me
Trousdale - Growing Pains
The Cat Empire - Going to Live
Tucker Woods - Break Down The Gates
Nuke the Soup - Big Wave Dave
The Black Keys - Babygirl
Envy Of None - Under The Stars