On the Download, Episode 45

Published January 30, 2025 at 12:40 PM EST

This week's episode of On the Download features the following:

The Vindys - Elton Glasses Baby
Lake Street Dive - Dance With a Stranger
Sports Team - I'm In Love (Subaru)
Sir Woman - Never Gonna Give Me Up
Mavis Staples - Worthy
Aaron Frazer - Payback
Lonesome Joy - Roll With The Thunder
Cat Serrano - You Don't Know Me
Trousdale - If I'm Honest
The Marias - Run Your Mouth
Pom Pom Squad - Downhill
Sarah Kinsley - Last Time We Never Meet Again
Your Hunni - Happier When I'm Alone
James Bay, The Lumineers, Noah Kahan - Up All Night
Sophie Gault - Jealousy
Paige Plaisance - Bayou Moon

On the Download