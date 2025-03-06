On the Download, Episode 45

This week's episode of On the Download features the following:

The Vindys - Elton Glasses Baby

Lake Street Dive - Dance With a Stranger

Sports Team - I'm In Love (Subaru)

Sir Woman - Never Gonna Give Me Up

Mavis Staples - Worthy

Aaron Frazer - Payback

Lonesome Joy - Roll With The Thunder

Cat Serrano - You Don't Know Me

Trousdale - If I'm Honest

The Marias - Run Your Mouth

Pom Pom Squad - Downhill

Sarah Kinsley - Last Time We Never Meet Again

Your Hunni - Happier When I'm Alone

James Bay, The Lumineers, Noah Kahan - Up All Night

Sophie Gault - Jealousy

Paige Plaisance - Bayou Moon