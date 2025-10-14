Off the Charts, Episode 12
This week's episode (aired 10-7-25) of Off the Charts contains the following:
Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label
1. Catch Me If You Can | Ketch Secor | Story The Crow Told Me | Equal Housing Opportunity
2. Sometimes | The Wildmans | Longtime Friend | New West
3. One Ray of Shine | Alison Krauss & Union Station | Arcadia | Hokker
4. Common Folk | The Lone Below | Common Folk |Burly Mellow Music
5. Find It Where I Can | Sunny Sweeney | Rhinestone Requiem | Aunt Daddy Records
6. Elderberry Wine | Wednesday | Bleeds | Dead Oceans
7. Elegantly Wasted | Harmanos Gutierrez, Leon Bridges | Elegantly Wasted | Easy Eye Sound
8. catch these fists | Wet Leg | moisturizer | Domino
9. I CARE | Turnstile | NEVER ENOUGH | Roadrunner
10. Still See Love | Cut Copy | Moments | Cutters Records
11. One Tiny Flower | Jeff Tweedy | Twilight Override | dBpm
12. Vivid Light | Blood Orange | Essex Honey | RCA
13. Red Bandana | Noah Rinker | Red Bandana | Warner
14/Fadeout. Funny Feathers | Maria Muldaur, Tuba Skinny | One Hour Mama | Nola Blue