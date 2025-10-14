Off the Charts, Episode 12

This week's episode (aired 10-7-25) of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

1. Catch Me If You Can | Ketch Secor | Story The Crow Told Me | Equal Housing Opportunity

2. Sometimes | The Wildmans | Longtime Friend | New West

3. One Ray of Shine | Alison Krauss & Union Station | Arcadia | Hokker

4. Common Folk | The Lone Below | Common Folk |Burly Mellow Music

5. Find It Where I Can | Sunny Sweeney | Rhinestone Requiem | Aunt Daddy Records

6. Elderberry Wine | Wednesday | Bleeds | Dead Oceans

7. Elegantly Wasted | Harmanos Gutierrez, Leon Bridges | Elegantly Wasted | Easy Eye Sound

8. catch these fists | Wet Leg | moisturizer | Domino

9. I CARE | Turnstile | NEVER ENOUGH | Roadrunner

10. Still See Love | Cut Copy | Moments | Cutters Records

11. One Tiny Flower | Jeff Tweedy | Twilight Override | dBpm

12. Vivid Light | Blood Orange | Essex Honey | RCA

13. Red Bandana | Noah Rinker | Red Bandana | Warner

14/Fadeout. Funny Feathers | Maria Muldaur, Tuba Skinny | One Hour Mama | Nola Blue

