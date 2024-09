This week's episode of Fusion Fever explores the following with host Riley Smith:

Jeff Lorber Fusion - Pixel

Motoharu Sano - CAFE BOHEMIA

Weldon Irvine - Walk That Walk, Talk That Talk

Grant Green - It's Your Thing (Live)

Joshua Milo - SUPERHIGHWAY (Live)

Jaco Pastorius - Continuum

Tony Williams - Hip Skip

Idris Ackamoor - Dogon Mysteries

Shuichi Murakami - TOKYO ROSE

Larry Coryell - Birdfingers