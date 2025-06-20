Delmarva Today 6-20-25 Two New Films That Celebrate the Region

Host Bryan Russo speaks with Amy Nicholson, who is the director of “Happy Campers”, a documentary that chronicles the final summer of a working class summer colony of campers who live in a trailer park with a million dollar view at the edge of Chincoteague Island Virginia.

The film will debut on Maryland Public Television on June 23rd at 9pm. Check your local listings or the MPT website for more information.

Learn more about the film here: https://www.happycampers.film/

In the second part of the conversation, Russo talks with filmmaker David Usui about his acclaimed documentary “Been Here Stay Here”, which captures the very real struggle for the 400 or so residents of Tangier Island who are trying to preserve their rich history while facing a very uncertain future; all the while, grappling with the harsh predictions of science while holding on to their deep evangelical Christian faith that defines them. The film will be screened at the Roseland Theatre in Onancock, VA this weekend. More information about the film and the screening times click here: https://roselandonancock.com/ and

https://www.beenherestayhere.com/