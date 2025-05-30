CONTACT US

Delmarva Today 5-30-25 Coming to America in the 1860's: "Where Eagles Fly Free"

By Don Rush
Published May 30, 2025 at 10:10 AM EDT
Book Cover

Immigrants began flooding into America to find a better life and to slip the social restrictions of Europe in the latter part of the 19th century. Author David Jacinto has written a new novel entitled, "Where Eagles Fly Free" the second work in which he gives an account of his ancestors as they made their way from England across the Atlantic to the West after the Civil War. Host Don Rush talked with him about how he came to write the series and the experience of his immigrant family. His first novel, "Out of Darkness" traces his ancestors' experience in a coal mining region in England sparking the decision to leave for America.

Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
