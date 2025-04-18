CONTACT US

© 2025 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Delmarva Today
Delmarva Today

Delmarva Today 4-18-25 Impact of Growth on Bay's Solomons Island

By Don Rush
Published April 18, 2025 at 11:25 AM EDT
Solomons Island
Jon Boy
/
creative commons (File:SolomonsMaryland.jpg - Wikimedia Commons)
Solomons Island

Over the last 50 years the population growth has soared in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. And, with it, has come a major impact on the region's waterways. So, the Bay Journal has begun a series on some of the small towns and waterways in the region. Host Don Rush talks with reporter Jeremy Cox about the effect on Solomons Island. He invites listeners and readers to nominate other waterways that might be highlighted in this series to contact him at jcox@bayjournal.com.

Delmarva Today
Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
