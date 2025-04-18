Delmarva Today 4-18-25 Impact of Growth on Bay's Solomons Island

Over the last 50 years the population growth has soared in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. And, with it, has come a major impact on the region's waterways. So, the Bay Journal has begun a series on some of the small towns and waterways in the region. Host Don Rush talks with reporter Jeremy Cox about the effect on Solomons Island. He invites listeners and readers to nominate other waterways that might be highlighted in this series to contact him at jcox@bayjournal.com.