Delmarva Today 12-8-23 Psych Evals & the Wicomico County School System

New report on psych evaluations for disruptive students in Wicomico County Public Schools, Maryland county officials meet in Cambridge and Democrats could flip Delaware legislative seat. In our weekly roundup host Don Rush talks with Greg Bassett, editor and general manager for the Salisbury Independent and Susan Canfora, reporter for Coastal Point. Then, he discusses the latest psych evaluation report with Angela Ford, director of Maple Shade Youth and Family Services, and community activist Jermichael Mitchell.