Back to the Roots, Episode 132
BTR EP 132 Artists & Playlist
01-Tedeschi Trucks Band & Leon Russel lThe Letter (feat. Susan Tedeschi)/Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited:Live At LOCKN'/2025 Swamp Family Music
02-Marc Cohn The Rainy Season/The Rainy Season/1993 Atlantic Records
03-Paul Mark & The Van Dorens When God Finds The Time/Smartest Man In The Room/2012 Radiation Records
04-Paul Gabriel And His Blues Band Cold Cold Feelin'/Shuffle The Deck/2007 Smoke Ring Records
05-Liz Mandville Greeson Reefer Woman/Ready To Cheat/1999 Earwig Music
06-Ron Davies It Ain't Easy/Silent Song Through The Land/1970 A&M Records
07-Bobby Charles Full Moon On The Bayou/Last Train To Memphis/2004 The Last Music Company
08-Dusty Springfield Son Of A Preacher Man/Dusty In Memphis/1969 Atlantic Records
09-Paul Geremia Dying Crapshooter's Blues/Live From Uncle Sam's Backyard/1997 Red House Records
10-Eva Cassidy Wade In The Water/Eva By Heart/2006 Blix Street Records
11-The Earls Of Leicester Don't Let Your Deal Go Down/The Earls Of Leicester/2014 Concord Music
12-Drunken Catfish Ramblers Viola Lee/It Is So Good/2015 Self-Produced
13-Stephen Stills Treetop Flyer/Stills Alone/1991 Vision/Gold Hill Reords
14-Lois Brownsey Don't Mess With Me/The Truth About The Blues/1996 Sprinkle Records