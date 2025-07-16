Back to the Roots, Episode 122
This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:
Matt Andersen - Other Side of Goodbye
The Rolling Stones - Zydeco Sont Pas Sales
Jon Cleary - Bin A Lil' Minit
Alexis P. Suter Band - Lips, Hips and Fingertips
Marcia Ball - I May Be Wrong
Jackson C. Frank - Here Come The Blues
Jenny Lewis With The Watson Twins - Melt Your Heart
Turnpike Troubadours - The Devil Plies His Trade
Carolina Chocolate Drops - Cornbread And Butterbeans
Jason Eady - Mean Time
Van Morrison - I Will Be There
Alison Joy Williams - You Like Me That Way
Town Mountain - Lines in the Levee
Mike Farris - Can't No Grave Hold My Body Down
EG Knight - Talk To Me