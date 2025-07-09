Back to the Roots, Episode 121

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

The Doobie Brothers - Angels & Mercy

Steve Cropper - Talkin' Bout Politics

The Carolina Chocolate Drops - Political World

Carla Olson & Todd Wolfe - Can't Find My Way Home

The Po' Ramblin Boys - Woke Up With Tears In My Eyes

Carsie Blanton - Rich People

Rory Gallagher - Bankers Blues

Bette Smith - More Than A Billionaire

Carolyn Wonderland - Blues For Gene

Cimarron 615 - Free in America

Simon & Garfunkel - Last Night I Had the Strangest Dream

Shawn Mullins - Lullaby

Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band - Same Old Blues

Calvin Russell - Too Old To Grow Up Now