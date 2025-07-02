Back to the Roots, Episode 120

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Catfish - Catfish

Charmaine Neville - Mardi Gras Mambo

Catherine Russell - Spoonful

Chris Yakopcic - Phonograph Blues

Cary Ann Hearst - American Made Machine

Matt Anderson - Let It Slide

The Too Bad Jims - Miss Maybelle

Cimarron 615 - I Know Better

Jenn Cleary - Turtle Blues

Lynyrd Skynyrd - Mr. Banker

Savoy Brown - Casting My Spell

Sam Stoane - Even Cowgirls Get The Blues

Melanie - The Letter

Bob Dylan - Most of the Time