Back to the Roots, Episode 120
This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:
Catfish - Catfish
Charmaine Neville - Mardi Gras Mambo
Catherine Russell - Spoonful
Chris Yakopcic - Phonograph Blues
Cary Ann Hearst - American Made Machine
Matt Anderson - Let It Slide
The Too Bad Jims - Miss Maybelle
Cimarron 615 - I Know Better
Jenn Cleary - Turtle Blues
Lynyrd Skynyrd - Mr. Banker
Savoy Brown - Casting My Spell
Sam Stoane - Even Cowgirls Get The Blues
Melanie - The Letter
Bob Dylan - Most of the Time