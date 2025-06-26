CONTACT US

Back to the Roots

Back to the Roots, Episode 119

Published June 26, 2025 at 2:56 PM EDT

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Hot Tuna - Water Song

Danny O'Keefe - Good Time Charlie's Got The BI

David Crosby, Graham Nash - Lay Me Down

Joy Oladokun - Changes

Our Native Daughters - I Knew I Could Fly

Champion Jack Dupree - Big Leg Emma

Chris Turner - 5th Street Boogie

Cat Clyde - The Man I Loved Blues

Chuck Pyle - Yucki Sushi

Carsie Blanton - Fishin' With You

Cahalen Morrison & Eli West - Fiddlehead Fern

Mumford & Sons - Caroline

The Rock House All Stars, Emil Justain - Love In Vain

Teresa James, Yates Mckendree - Oh Darlin'

The Montvales - Ring Around the Moon

