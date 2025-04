This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Claudia Lennear - Two Trains

Tom Petty - You Ain't Going Nowhere

Backtrack Blues Band - Natural Born Lover

Cash Box Kings - I Can't Stand You

Yates McKendree - Ruby Lee

Deuce Denninger - Ain't Gonna Work

Ally Venable - Going Home

Miko Marks - River

Joni Mitchell - For The Roses

Bill Callahan - Keep Some Steady Friends Around