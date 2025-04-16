Back to the Roots, Episode 111
This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:
Claudia Lennear - It Ain't Easy
Ramblin' Jack Elliott - San Francisco Bay Blues
Maren Morris - Dead Flowers
Jesse Winchester - Isn't That So?
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Billy Strings - Dooley's Farm
Scrapper Blackwell - Goin' Where The Monon Crosses The Yellow Dog
Bill Abel - Rich Poor Man
Robert Hunter - Tiger Rose
Rising Appalachia - Make Magic
Stephen Fearing - Far From The Middle
Miranda Lambert - I'm Just An Old Chunk Of Coal (But I'm Gonna Be A Diamond Someday)
Kinky Friedman - Get Your Biscuits In The Oven And Your Buns In The Bed
Loretta Lynn - The Pill
Country Gazette - Hot Burrito Breakdown
Billy Bragg & Wilco - California Stars