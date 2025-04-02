Back to the Roots, Episode 109

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Lonnie Johnson, Elmer Snowden - St Louis Blues

Memphis Slim & Buddy Guy - When Buddy Comes To Town

Missy Sippy All Stars - Dimes For Nickels

Dean Zucchero - Mama's Bottle

Sugar Pie DeSanto - Soulful Dress

Andy Fairweather Low - One More Rocket

Melanie - Buckle Down

The Devil Makes Three - I Love Doing Drugs

Tommy Emmanuel, Molly Tuttle - White Freight Liner Blues

Sue Keller, Charles Johnson - Monkey Biznez

Tuba Skinny - How Do They Do It That Way

Onward Brass Band - Just A Closer Walk With Thee

Wynton Marsalis & Eric Clapton - Ice Cream

James Booker - I'm Not Sayin'