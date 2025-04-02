CONTACT US

Back to the Roots

Back to the Roots, Episode 109

Published April 2, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Lonnie Johnson, Elmer Snowden - St Louis Blues
Memphis Slim & Buddy Guy - When Buddy Comes To Town
Missy Sippy All Stars - Dimes For Nickels
Dean Zucchero - Mama's Bottle
Sugar Pie DeSanto - Soulful Dress
Andy Fairweather Low - One More Rocket
Melanie - Buckle Down
The Devil Makes Three - I Love Doing Drugs
Tommy Emmanuel, Molly Tuttle - White Freight Liner Blues
Sue Keller, Charles Johnson - Monkey Biznez
Tuba Skinny - How Do They Do It That Way
Onward Brass Band - Just A Closer Walk With Thee
Wynton Marsalis & Eric Clapton - Ice Cream
James Booker - I'm Not Sayin'

