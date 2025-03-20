Back to the Roots, Episode 108
This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:
Andy Fairweather Low - I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
The Weepies - World Spins Madly On
The Subduedes - Angel To Be
Shawn Colvin - Object Of My Affection
Billy Strings - Gild The Lily
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - Empty Trainload Of Sky
Melissa Carper - Ramblin' Soul
Santo & Johnny - Sleep Walk
Hot Club Of Cowtown - Minor Swing
Black Pumas - Colors
Honey Island Swamp Band - Sugar For Sugar
The California Honeydrops - It Ain't Hard To Tell
Doc Watson - Windy And Warm
Sierra Hull - Boom
Steve James - Ooze It To Me, Mama
Bob Dylan - I'll Be Your Baby Tonight