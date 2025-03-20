Back to the Roots, Episode 108

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Andy Fairweather Low - I'll Be Your Baby Tonight

The Weepies - World Spins Madly On

The Subduedes - Angel To Be

Shawn Colvin - Object Of My Affection

Billy Strings - Gild The Lily

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - Empty Trainload Of Sky

Melissa Carper - Ramblin' Soul

Santo & Johnny - Sleep Walk

Hot Club Of Cowtown - Minor Swing

Black Pumas - Colors

Honey Island Swamp Band - Sugar For Sugar

The California Honeydrops - It Ain't Hard To Tell

Doc Watson - Windy And Warm

Sierra Hull - Boom

Steve James - Ooze It To Me, Mama

Bob Dylan - I'll Be Your Baby Tonight