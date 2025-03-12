Back to the Roots, Episode 106

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Steeleye Span - All Around My Hat

Pentangle - Light Flight

Jethro Tull - Mother Goose

Traffic - John Barleycorn

Fairport Convention - Who Knows Where The Time Goes?

Marianne Faithfull - Ballad of Lucy Jordan

Marianne Faithfull - Sister Morphine

Marianne Faithfull - As Tears Go By

Jim Capaldi - The Low Spark Of High Heeled Boys

Donovan - Season Of The Witch

Nick Drake - Pink Moon

The Animals - House Of The Rising Sun