CONTACT US

© 2025 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)
Homegrown Shows
Back to the Roots

Back to the Roots, Episode 106

Published March 12, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Steeleye Span - All Around My Hat
Pentangle - Light Flight
Jethro Tull - Mother Goose
Traffic - John Barleycorn
Fairport Convention - Who Knows Where The Time Goes?
Marianne Faithfull - Ballad of Lucy Jordan
Marianne Faithfull - Sister Morphine
Marianne Faithfull - As Tears Go By
Jim Capaldi - The Low Spark Of High Heeled Boys
Donovan - Season Of The Witch
Nick Drake - Pink Moon
The Animals - House Of The Rising Sun

Back to the Roots