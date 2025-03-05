CONTACT US

Back to the Roots

Back to the Roots, Episode 105

Published March 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM EST

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Steve James - Greasy Greens
Steve James & Del Ray - Nadine
Brothers Harvest - Fools Gold
Mickey Jupp - Blue Coffee
Jenny Reynolds - The Trouble I'm In
Todd Snider - Slim Chance Is Still A Chance
Preservation Hall Jazz Band - Slide Frog Slide
Sarah Fulcher - Fly By Night
Scott H. Biram - Still Drunk, Still Crazy, Still Blue
The California Honeydrops - Same Ol', Same Ol'
Big Al and the Heavyweights - Tired of Waiting
Alain Apaloo - The Slide Thing
Tommy Castro & The Painkillers - Keep Your Dog Inside
Abigail Washburn - Nobody's Fault But Mine
Don Paul & Rivers Answer Moons - Some Rain Tonight

