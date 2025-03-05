Back to the Roots, Episode 105

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Steve James - Greasy Greens

Steve James & Del Ray - Nadine

Brothers Harvest - Fools Gold

Mickey Jupp - Blue Coffee

Jenny Reynolds - The Trouble I'm In

Todd Snider - Slim Chance Is Still A Chance

Preservation Hall Jazz Band - Slide Frog Slide

Sarah Fulcher - Fly By Night

Scott H. Biram - Still Drunk, Still Crazy, Still Blue

The California Honeydrops - Same Ol', Same Ol'

Big Al and the Heavyweights - Tired of Waiting

Alain Apaloo - The Slide Thing

Tommy Castro & The Painkillers - Keep Your Dog Inside

Abigail Washburn - Nobody's Fault But Mine

Don Paul & Rivers Answer Moons - Some Rain Tonight