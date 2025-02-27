Back to the Roots, Episode 104
This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:
Lucky Peterson - Death Don't Have No Mercy
South Memphis String Band - Jesse James
Punch Brothers - Boll Weevil
Blaze Foley - Clay Pigeons
Gram Parsons - Brass Buttons
Bob Dylan - New Morning
The Byrds - Mr. Tambourine Man
Steve Strauss - For The Turnstiles
Matt Pearce & The Mutiny - The Soul Food Store
Mighty Mike Schermer - My Big Sister's Radio
Terry Adams & Steve Ferguson - Hi-Heel Sneakers
The Flatlanders - Right Where I Belong
The Sweet Peach Band - 3 O'clock
Shawn Colvin - Satin Sheets