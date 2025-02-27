Back to the Roots, Episode 104

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Lucky Peterson - Death Don't Have No Mercy

South Memphis String Band - Jesse James

Punch Brothers - Boll Weevil

Blaze Foley - Clay Pigeons

Gram Parsons - Brass Buttons

Bob Dylan - New Morning

The Byrds - Mr. Tambourine Man

Steve Strauss - For The Turnstiles

Matt Pearce & The Mutiny - The Soul Food Store

Mighty Mike Schermer - My Big Sister's Radio

Terry Adams & Steve Ferguson - Hi-Heel Sneakers

The Flatlanders - Right Where I Belong

The Sweet Peach Band - 3 O'clock

Shawn Colvin - Satin Sheets