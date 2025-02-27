CONTACT US

© 2025 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)
We are aware of an issue with WSCL not playing on Alexa devices. While we cannot fix these types of errors directly, we have reached out to Alexa’s radio streaming provider for assistance.
Homegrown Shows
Back to the Roots

Back to the Roots, Episode 104

Published February 27, 2025 at 2:42 PM EST

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Lucky Peterson - Death Don't Have No Mercy
South Memphis String Band - Jesse James
Punch Brothers - Boll Weevil
Blaze Foley - Clay Pigeons
Gram Parsons - Brass Buttons
Bob Dylan - New Morning
The Byrds - Mr. Tambourine Man
Steve Strauss - For The Turnstiles
Matt Pearce & The Mutiny - The Soul Food Store
Mighty Mike Schermer - My Big Sister's Radio
Terry Adams & Steve Ferguson - Hi-Heel Sneakers
The Flatlanders - Right Where I Belong
The Sweet Peach Band - 3 O'clock
Shawn Colvin - Satin Sheets

Back to the Roots