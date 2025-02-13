CONTACT US

Back to the Roots, Episode 103

Published February 13, 2025 at 11:13 AM EST

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Cousin Joe - Take a Lesson From Your Teacher
Southern Hospitality - Nobody's Fault But Mine
Eliza Gilkyson - Road Not Taken
Eilen Jewell - Bang Bang Bang
Chris Thile & Michael Daves - Sleep With One Eye Open
Jan James - Swingin In the Sweet Sunshine
Mary Gauthier - The Sun Fades the Color of Everything
Todd Snider - The Very Last Time
Honey Island Swamp Band - Nadine
Steve Young - Shelter You
Steve Earle - Tennessee Blues
Chuck Prophet - Give the Boy a Kiss (feat. Qiensave)
Hopetoun Brown - Long Time Ago
Lilly Hiatt - Everything I Had
Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams - It Ain't Gonna Be a Good Night

Back to the Roots