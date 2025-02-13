Back to the Roots, Episode 103

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Cousin Joe - Take a Lesson From Your Teacher

Southern Hospitality - Nobody's Fault But Mine

Eliza Gilkyson - Road Not Taken

Eilen Jewell - Bang Bang Bang

Chris Thile & Michael Daves - Sleep With One Eye Open

Jan James - Swingin In the Sweet Sunshine

Mary Gauthier - The Sun Fades the Color of Everything

Todd Snider - The Very Last Time

Honey Island Swamp Band - Nadine

Steve Young - Shelter You

Steve Earle - Tennessee Blues

Chuck Prophet - Give the Boy a Kiss (feat. Qiensave)

Hopetoun Brown - Long Time Ago

Lilly Hiatt - Everything I Had

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams - It Ain't Gonna Be a Good Night