CONTACT US

© 2024 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Schedule Change: WESM/WSDL Afternoon Jazz host Herb Archey has retired. We wish Herb the best of luck - he will be missed! Temporarily, Jazzworks will air in that 1-4 pm time slot on weekdays. In 2025, listen for a new jazz host coming to weekday afternoons; also exciting updates to the WSDL lineup!
Homegrown Shows
Back to the Roots

Back to the Roots, Episode 92

Published December 10, 2024 at 4:19 PM EST

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Terry Adams & Steve Ferguson - Turkey In The Straw
Darrell Scott - The Day Before Thanksgiving
Neil Young - Harvest Moon
Loudon Wainwright III - Thanksgiving
Mary Chapin Carpenter - Thanksgiving Song
Arlo Guthrie Alice's - Restaurant Massacree
Delbert McClinton - Jambalaya
Guy Clark - Texas Cookin'
Ray Charles & James Taylor - Sweet Potatoe Pie
Gisele Jackson & The Shu Shu's - Cornbread, Chicken And Collard Greens
Guy Davis - Thanksgiving Day

Back to the Roots