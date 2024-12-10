Back to the Roots, Episode 92

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Terry Adams & Steve Ferguson - Turkey In The Straw

Darrell Scott - The Day Before Thanksgiving

Neil Young - Harvest Moon

Loudon Wainwright III - Thanksgiving

Mary Chapin Carpenter - Thanksgiving Song

Arlo Guthrie Alice's - Restaurant Massacree

Delbert McClinton - Jambalaya

Guy Clark - Texas Cookin'

Ray Charles & James Taylor - Sweet Potatoe Pie

Gisele Jackson & The Shu Shu's - Cornbread, Chicken And Collard Greens

Guy Davis - Thanksgiving Day