Schedule Change: WESM/WSDL Afternoon Jazz host Herb Archey has retired. We wish Herb the best of luck - he will be missed! Temporarily, Jazzworks will air in that 1-4 pm time slot on weekdays. In 2025, listen for a new jazz host coming to weekday afternoons; also exciting updates to the WSDL lineup!
Back to the Roots

Back to the Roots, Episode 91

Published December 3, 2024 at 4:13 PM EST

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Tracy Nelson - It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train To Cry
The California Honeydrops - Lucky Man's Happy Song
Cristina Vane Oxbow - Meander Loop
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - I Built A World
Led Zeppelin - Going To California (Mandolin/Guitar Mix)
Honey Island - Swamp Band Gone
Arlen Roth (featuring Cindy Cashdollar) - Steel Guitar Rag
Hopetoun Brown - St. James Infirmary Blues
Little Feat - Roll Um Easy
Anna Pardenick - Trouble
Southern Hospitality - Howlin' At Midnight
Warren Haynes - Day Of Reckoning
Uncle Walt's Band - Sitting On Top Of The World
The California Honeydrops - Standin' Still Blues

