Rarely Told Stories of the Eastern Shore: The Resilience of the Henry Hotel
In this segment, Bryan Russo explores the history behind an Ocean City hotel that is the last standing reminder of a time when African Americans were not welcome in the resort and tries to find out where the truth meets the folklore in its ongoing story.