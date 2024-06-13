© 2024 Delmarva Public Media
Rarely Told Stories of the Eastern Shore: The Resilience of the Henry Hotel

Delmarva Public Media | By Bryan Russo
Published June 13, 2024 at 1:49 PM EDT

In this segment, Bryan Russo explores the history behind an Ocean City hotel that is the last standing reminder of a time when African Americans were not welcome in the resort and tries to find out where the truth meets the folklore in its ongoing story.
Bryan Russo
Bryan brings over 20 years of broadcasting and journalism experience to Delmarva Public Media after doing multi-award-winning work for WAMU/WRAU-FM as the host of “Coastal Connection” and as its coastal reporter. He’s contributed to national entities like the BBC, NPR, and the Associated Press, and worked the local newsbeat at the Maryland Coast Dispatch in Ocean City.
