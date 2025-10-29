Wicomico County Eyes Connelly Mill Park Land for Dredge Dump

Maryland Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz was on the Eastern Shore recently to visit three potential locations for parks to be created in partnership with Wicomico County. Among these is the Connelly Mill sand quarry site on the north side of Salisbury. But the county has revealed other plans for this environmentally sensitive site — to turn it into a dumping ground for some 400,000 cubic yards of dredge spoils from the Wicomico River. This has turned Connelly Mill into an environmental battleground. Delmarva Public Media's Kevin Diaz has the story.