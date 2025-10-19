CONTACT US

A Thousand Turn Out in Salisbury for Anti-Trump “No Kings” Rally.

Delmarva Public Media | By Don Rush
Published October 19, 2025 at 12:43 PM EDT
Kevin Diaz

A cross section of citizens in Salisbury came out for Saturday’s No Kings Rally, one of 2,600 demonstrations held in all 50 states to protest what many see as an alarming tendency toward authoritarianism and official lawlessness under the President Donald Trump. There were protests in Ocean City and other Eastern Shore towns as well. Delmarva Public Media's Kevin Diaz was at the Salisbury event and found a peaceful and even joyful community event.
Local News
